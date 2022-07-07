Deals
Financial Minute
Join the TVL Birthday Club
Travel TVL
Become a WAFF Weather Kid
Advertisement

Morgan County Sheriff’s Office training for active shooter situations

The Morgan County Sheriff's Office is spending the summer preparing for any active shooter situation that could come their way.
By Kailey Schuyler
Published: Jul. 7, 2022 at 4:54 PM CDT|Updated: 14 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

SOMERVILLE, Ala. (WAFF) - Gun violence continues to stay at the forefront of news coverage following the mass school shooting in Uvalde, Texas, leaving 19 dead. Just this week, seven were killed and many others injured in another mass shooting at a Fourth of July parade in Chicago.

The Morgan County Sheriff’s Office is spending two days in Brewer High School training over 50 deputies and school resource officers (SROs) on how to respond to an active shooter situation.

“How we would move, how we would maneuver, how we would get into a situation and eliminate a threat to protect the citizens,” said SRO Jim Buchli.

Although this training has been in the works for a while, the recent mass shootings reinforced the need for the training.

“We look at what has been happening nationwide, of course, the schools we want to protect peoples children,” Buchli said. “That is one of our top priorities. Especially for the school resources officers, this is where we will be…”

Buchli said active shooter training doesn’t only apply to schools. It also applies to churches, venues and other places where people gather in large numbers.

“The parents shouldn’t be worried about sending their kids back to school this fall,” Buchli said. “We are going to be there to protect your kids. So rest easy. We are on the job and working hard to make sure everybody is going to be safe.”

The deputies and SROs will continue their training next week when they participate in federal training in Decatur. There, they’ll train on command center operations when an active shooter situation happens.

Copyright 2022 WAFF. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Athens Police Department
13-year-old boy dies in fatal car, bicycle crash in Athens
Courtney Clark and James Adam Ginn
2 people in custody after standoff with police in New Hope
According to Sergeant Rosalind White with HPD, one person has died. Sgt. White said that one...
One person dead in fatal car crash on Drake Ave.
Madison County Schools
Justice Department, Madison County Schools reach agreement on equal opportunities for Black students
A wreck has occurred at the intersection of Memorial Parkway and Winchester Road.
Two vehicle wreck on Memorial Pkwy. at Winchester Road intersection

Latest News

Photo of Brett Savage and his family. He was a communications technician with the Alabama...
Deatsville man killed in forestry commission workplace accident
4-year-old suffers partial vision loss after fireworks injury
4-year-old girl suffers partial vision loss after fireworks injury
Officer secures weapon during incident
VIDEO: Cullman Police officer able to secure weapon as suspect tries to take it
WAFF AM 4:30-5:00pm – Syncbak
74-year-old Cullman County man enters not guilty plea on murder charge in 1988 cold case