Let the World Games begin!

BIRMINGHAM, Ala. (TENNESSEE VALLEY LIVING) - Every four years, athletes from all over the world come together for the World Games. The two-week event is compromised of sports that don’t typically compete in the Olympic Games.

This year, it’s all happening in Birmingham July 7 through July 17. Pam Cook, Chief Marketing Officer says Birmingham is ready to share the Magic city with the world and for the world to experience all the games have to offer.

An Opening Ceremony kicks off July 7 with special performances from Alabama favorites such as Nelly, Sara Evans, Ruben Studdard, group Alabama, Sheila E and more.

Fans can watch on CBS and CBS Sports as well as stream events at TWG2022.org.

