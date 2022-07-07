Lawrence Co. Sheriff’s Office searching for people involved in church break in

TRINITY, Ala. (WAFF) - The Lawrence County Sheriff’s Office is seeking the public’s help in identifying a vehicle and people involved in a church break in.

The incident happened on July 2 at a church on Highway 24 in Trinity. According to the sheriff’s office, the vehicle looks to be a light-colored Nissan that appears to have damage to the head light area.

It is also missing the passenger side front quarter panel.

If you have any information on this incident, contact the Lawrence County Sheriff’s Office at (256) 974-2500.

Copyright 2022 WAFF. All rights reserved.