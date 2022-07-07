Deals
Financial Minute
Join the TVL Birthday Club
Travel TVL
Become a WAFF Weather Kid
Advertisement

Lawrence Co. Sheriff’s Office searching for people involved in church break in

According to the sheriff’s office, the vehicle looks to be a light-colored Nissan that appears...
According to the sheriff’s office, the vehicle looks to be a light-colored Nissan that appears to have damage to the head light area.(Lawrence County Sheriff's Office)
By Charles Montgomery
Published: Jul. 6, 2022 at 7:34 PM CDT|Updated: 7 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

TRINITY, Ala. (WAFF) - The Lawrence County Sheriff’s Office is seeking the public’s help in identifying a vehicle and people involved in a church break in.

The incident happened on July 2 at a church on Highway 24 in Trinity. According to the sheriff’s office, the vehicle looks to be a light-colored Nissan that appears to have damage to the head light area.

It is also missing the passenger side front quarter panel.

If you have any information on this incident, contact the Lawrence County Sheriff’s Office at (256) 974-2500.

Copyright 2022 WAFF. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Courtney Clark and James Adam Ginn
2 people in custody after standoff with police in New Hope
Athens Police Department
13-year-old boy dies in fatal car, bicycle crash in Athens
According to Sergeant Rosalind White with HPD, one person has died. Sgt. White said that one...
One person dead in fatal car crash on Drake Ave.
According to the Cullman County Coroner, Bryce Shane Bradshaw was the man shot.
One dead in fatal Fairview shooting
Kinney was arrested for making terrorist threats.
Florida man arrested for making terrorist threats towards Limestone Co.

Latest News

Dr. Angela Guess is the new interim superintendent of Jackson County Schools as she was chosen...
Jackson County School Board elects interim superintendent
They are suspending students who are caught with vapes and in some cases, even hitting them...
Morgan County Schools installing vape detectors in schools
The project will last about a year and will reconstruct nearly 11 miles from south of Stephens...
I-59 traffic transition begins July 7
Dr. Angela Guess is the new interim superintendent of Jackson County Schools as she was chosen...
Jackson County School Board elects interim superintendent