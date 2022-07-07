Hartselle KFC workers stage walkout, cite air conditioning problems

HARTSELLE, Ala. (WAFF) - A broken air conditioning unit sent tempers flaring at a Hartselle fast food restaurant last weekend.

Workers at the KFC off of US-31N staged a walkout on July 2 after they said they spent weeks without air conditioning.

Former General Manager Ta Edwards organized the walkout. He said the restaurant lost A/C in late May and it was still out over a month later, even after he reported the issue to multiple higher-ups.

Edwards said temperatures in their workspace sometimes reached 95 degrees, possibly higher. Edwards said that after the one-day walkout, employees were asked to return to work the following day or they would also be fired.

Edwards was fired on July 4.

“I knew what I was getting into,” Edwards said. “I knew the consequences, I knew that I was probably going to be terminated, but I work with these people more than I am at home with my family, so, the employees at my KFC have become my family, and all of those guys, all of those men and women are my friends.”

KFC said in a statement to WAFF that no one was fired as a result of the employee complaint. The company also confirmed that the air conditioning has been fixed.

Read the full statement from a KFC spokesperson below:

“When the a/c unit failed, the franchisee who owns the location installed temporary a/c units and fans, and a replacement unit was ordered. As with many items in the supply chain currently, there was a delay in the arrival of the replacement unit, which delayed the repair. The new unit has been installed.

While the franchisee cannot comment on personnel matters, we can confirm no termination occurred due to this employee complaint.”

