Deals
Financial Minute
Join the TVL Birthday Club
Travel TVL
Become a WAFF Weather Kid
Advertisement

GoFundMe raises nearly $3 million for 2-year-old boy orphaned in July 4th parade mass shooting

Kevin and Irina McCarthy were among the seven people who died in the July Fourth massacre on...
Kevin and Irina McCarthy were among the seven people who died in the July Fourth massacre on Monday.(Irina Colon via CNN Newsource)
By CNN staff
Published: Jul. 7, 2022 at 12:22 PM CDT|Updated: moments ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

HIGHLAND PARK, Ill. (CNN) – A GoFundMe campaign for the toddler who was left orphaned in the July Fourth mass shooting has raised nearly $3 million in its first day.

Tens of thousands of people have made contributions to support 2-year-old Aiden McCarthy, who lost both of his parents in the Highland Park parade shooting.

Kevin and Irina McCarthy were among the seven people who died in the July Fourth massacre on Monday. Aiden was found alive, pinned underneath the body of his father.

The verified GoFundMe campaign was started Tuesday by family relative Irina Colon.

“At two years old, Aiden is left in the unthinkable position; to grow up without his parents,” the page reads.

The money will support Aiden and his caregivers until he becomes an adult. As of Thursday afternoon, the page has raised $2.94 million.

Billionaire investor and hedge fund manager Bill Ackman donated $18,000, the fundraiser’s largest single donation so far.

Copyright 2022 CNN Newsource. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Athens Police Department
13-year-old boy dies in fatal car, bicycle crash in Athens
Courtney Clark and James Adam Ginn
2 people in custody after standoff with police in New Hope
According to Sergeant Rosalind White with HPD, one person has died. Sgt. White said that one...
One person dead in fatal car crash on Drake Ave.
Madison County Schools
Justice Department, Madison County Schools reach agreement on equal opportunities for Black students
82-year-old Carol Beck (left) was selected to be in a Chick-Fil-A commercial. She is shown with...
‘I love my job!’: Guntersville woman featured in new Chick-Fil-A commercial

Latest News

Actor James Caan attends the Cinema Society premiere of "Henry's Crime", in New York on Monday,...
Actor James Caan dies at 82
ADPH: More than 1.3M positive COVID-19 cases since 2020
LIVE: Biden awards Medal of Freedom to Biles, McCain, others
WNBA star and two-time Olympic gold medalist Brittney Griner is escorted to a courtroom for a...
WNBA’s Griner pleads guilty at her drug trial in Russia