Deals
Financial Minute
Join the TVL Birthday Club
Travel TVL
Become a WAFF Weather Kid
Advertisement

Franklin County man facing child pornography charges

Wendell Shane Swinney
Wendell Shane Swinney(Times Dailey)
By Charles Montgomery
Published: Jul. 7, 2022 at 2:49 PM CDT|Updated: 38 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

RUSSELLVILLE, Ala. (WAFF) - A man is facing child pornography charges after Russellville Police were called to a residence on July 1.

According to our news partners at the Times Daily, officers with the Russellville Police Department were called to break up a verbal altercation. Once the altercation ended, police interviewed the two people. During the interview, Wendell Shane Swinney, 49, was accused of producing obscene material with a minor.

“We confiscated all of his electronic devices to run forensics on them so we could get more information,” Russellville Capt. Jake Tompkins said in a statement. “We were able to piece enough of the clues together to charge him with production of obscene material with a minor.”

Swinney was booked into the Franklin County Jail for two counts of production of obscene material with a minor. Swinney is being held on a $60,000 bond, but there is hold on him due to a previous guilty plea.

In November 2020, Swinney pleaded guilty to one count of electronic solicitation of a child, one count transmitting obscene material to a child by computer and traveling to meet a child for an unlawful sexual act in Marion County.

Swinney was sentenced to 15 years in jail, but he was to serve two years in the Alabama Department of Corrections after the sentence was split. Swinney’s sentence was suspended and he would serve five years in supervised probation.

Copyright 2022 WAFF. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Athens Police Department
13-year-old boy dies in fatal car, bicycle crash in Athens
Courtney Clark and James Adam Ginn
2 people in custody after standoff with police in New Hope
According to Sergeant Rosalind White with HPD, one person has died. Sgt. White said that one...
One person dead in fatal car crash on Drake Ave.
Madison County Schools
Justice Department, Madison County Schools reach agreement on equal opportunities for Black students
A wreck has occurred at the intersection of Memorial Parkway and Winchester Road.
Two vehicle wreck on Memorial Pkwy. at Winchester Road intersection

Latest News

According to the Alabama Law Enforcement Agency (ALEA), Charles J. Matlock, 36, was injured...
Tuscumbia man dies in single-vehicle crash
Use auto pay to simplify your money management
Use auto pay to simplify your money management
Marvin McClendon
74-year-old Cullman County man enters not guilty plea on murder charge in 1988 cold case
ADPH: More than 1.3M positive COVID-19 cases since 2020