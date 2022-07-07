Franklin County man facing child pornography charges

RUSSELLVILLE, Ala. (WAFF) - A man is facing child pornography charges after Russellville Police were called to a residence on July 1.

According to our news partners at the Times Daily, officers with the Russellville Police Department were called to break up a verbal altercation. Once the altercation ended, police interviewed the two people. During the interview, Wendell Shane Swinney, 49, was accused of producing obscene material with a minor.

“We confiscated all of his electronic devices to run forensics on them so we could get more information,” Russellville Capt. Jake Tompkins said in a statement. “We were able to piece enough of the clues together to charge him with production of obscene material with a minor.”

Swinney was booked into the Franklin County Jail for two counts of production of obscene material with a minor. Swinney is being held on a $60,000 bond, but there is hold on him due to a previous guilty plea.

In November 2020, Swinney pleaded guilty to one count of electronic solicitation of a child, one count transmitting obscene material to a child by computer and traveling to meet a child for an unlawful sexual act in Marion County.

Swinney was sentenced to 15 years in jail, but he was to serve two years in the Alabama Department of Corrections after the sentence was split. Swinney’s sentence was suspended and he would serve five years in supervised probation.

