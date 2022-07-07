Deals
Foresters concerned of wildfires during drought

Karl Byrd with state forestry commission says north Alabama's drought increases the risk for wildfires.
By Matthew King
Published: Jul. 7, 2022 at 5:47 PM CDT|Updated: 45 minutes ago
HUNTSVILLE, Ala. (WAFF) - North Alabama is experiencing symptoms of a drought. With this drought, comes the raised chance of wildfires.

Karl Byrd, a fire specialist for the Alabama Forestry Commission, said most wildfires start with people outdoor burning.

“Typically, the wildfires here in north Alabama are caused from people doing outdoor burning,” he said. “We do have lightning strike fires, infrequently. This time of year, typically when we have thunderstorms, we have at least a little rain.”

Byrd says to help prevent these fires from reaching a large-scale, basic fire safety should be followed.

“Make sure that they’ve got some sort of tools handy,” he said. “Make sure they have notified people like their local fire departments and forestry commission if they’re going to do some outdoor burning. If it does get out of hand, they will be able to keep it in control.”

Since last Friday, North Alabama has seen four wildfires, according to the forestry commission. Byrd said this drought could continue as summer continues to move along.

“It’s summer time and it is getting dry out there,” he said. “They need to be aware that any outdoor burning, any fireworks, anything like that. We are experiencing dry weather and it could be possibly getting worse as summer rolls along.”

