Deatsville man killed in forestry commission workplace accident

WASHINGTON COUNTY, Ala. (WSFA) - The Alabama Forestry Commission is mourning the loss of one of its employees.

The commission reports that Brett Savage, 36, of Deatsville died Wednesday afternoon in a work accident in Washington County. Savage was a communications technician who had been with the agency for about three months.

The forestry commission says Savage was killed while helping a crew remove a communications tower that unexpectedly fell, killing him instantly.

“Our thoughts and prayers go out to the family and loved ones of Brett,” said State Forester Rick Oates. “All of us at the Alabama Forestry Commission are terribly saddened by his loss.”

A GoFundMe page has been set up to help his family.

The accident is under investigation.

