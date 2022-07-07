Daughter of Florida man arrested for making terrorist threat speaks out about his PTSD

HUNTSVILLE, Ala. (WAFF) - Sydney Kinney says her father, 50 year old Michael Kinney wasn’t around for much of her childhood due to him being deployed overseas.

He served 18-years as an explosives specialist in the Army. Sunday evening, he was arrested and charged with making a terroristic threat after deputies pulled him over on I-65 by the Priceville exit after getting a tip he was on his way to the area.

Prior to his arrest, his social media posts were alarming. He made a slew of incendiary posts on Facebook, implying he was headed to Athens to leave explosives at the Limestone County Sheriff’s Office.

Sydney says her father was medically discharged, with mental capacity being one of the reasons why.

Her father’s concerning Facebook posts led to their family staging an intervention.

“We all sat down and talked to him about this. We’re like ‘Why do you think this is okay?’” she said, “Now he has his military buddies who are in the right mindset that are calling the FBI saying ‘Hey, I need you guys to look into him, he’s special forces, he’s old school EOD.’ Like, he didn’t deal with any of the robots, it was a marshmallow suit and him going out there with his bare hands to defuse a bomb.”

Sydney didn’t excuse her father’s behaviors, but ultimately felt the family’s cries are being largely ignored by her father because mental illnesses lacked the resources back then to treat illnesses like PTSD appropriately.

Michael Kinney remains in the Limestone County Detention Center with bond set at $250,000.

