Deals
Financial Minute
Join the TVL Birthday Club
Travel TVL
Become a WAFF Weather Kid
Advertisement

Daughter of Florida man arrested for making terrorist threat speaks out about his PTSD

Deputies tell WAFF a suspect is in custody, but members of the bomb squad are searching the...
Deputies tell WAFF a suspect is in custody, but members of the bomb squad are searching the suspects vehicle.(Source: WAFF)
By D'Quan Lee
Published: Jul. 6, 2022 at 10:36 PM CDT|Updated: 11 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

HUNTSVILLE, Ala. (WAFF) - Sydney Kinney says her father, 50 year old Michael Kinney wasn’t around for much of her childhood due to him being deployed overseas.

He served 18-years as an explosives specialist in the Army. Sunday evening, he was arrested and charged with making a terroristic threat after deputies pulled him over on I-65 by the Priceville exit after getting a tip he was on his way to the area.

Prior to his arrest, his social media posts were alarming. He made a slew of incendiary posts on Facebook, implying he was headed to Athens to leave explosives at the Limestone County Sheriff’s Office.

Sydney says her father was medically discharged, with mental capacity being one of the reasons why.

Her father’s concerning Facebook posts led to their family staging an intervention.

“We all sat down and talked to him about this. We’re like ‘Why do you think this is okay?’” she said, “Now he has his military buddies who are in the right mindset that are calling the FBI saying ‘Hey, I need you guys to look into him, he’s special forces, he’s old school EOD.’ Like, he didn’t deal with any of the robots, it was a marshmallow suit and him going out there with his bare hands to defuse a bomb.”

Sydney didn’t excuse her father’s behaviors, but ultimately felt the family’s cries are being largely ignored by her father because mental illnesses lacked the resources back then to treat illnesses like PTSD appropriately.

Michael Kinney remains in the Limestone County Detention Center with bond set at $250,000.

Copyright 2022 WAFF. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Courtney Clark and James Adam Ginn
2 people in custody after standoff with police in New Hope
Athens Police Department
13-year-old boy dies in fatal car, bicycle crash in Athens
According to Sergeant Rosalind White with HPD, one person has died. Sgt. White said that one...
One person dead in fatal car crash on Drake Ave.
According to the Cullman County Coroner, Bryce Shane Bradshaw was the man shot.
One dead in fatal Fairview shooting
Kinney was arrested for making terrorist threats.
Florida man arrested for making terrorist threats towards Limestone Co.

Latest News

Crime Stoppers: Crime of the Week
Crime Stoppers: Crime of the Week
A wreck has occurred at the intersection of Memorial Parkway and Winchester Road.
Two vehicle wreck on Memorial Pkwy. at Winchester Road intersection
According to the sheriff’s office, the vehicle looks to be a light-colored Nissan that appears...
Lawrence Co. Sheriff’s Office searching for people involved in church break in
Dr. Angela Guess is the new interim superintendent of Jackson County Schools as she was chosen...
Jackson County School Board elects interim superintendent