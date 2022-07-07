Crime Stoppers: Crime of the Week

HUNTSVILLE, Ala. (WAFF) - Taking tide pods — hundreds of dollars worth of them — it’s what police said two men did at a local grocery store, but it didn’t end there.

The situation quickly escalated and turned physical. Police are looking for these detergent delinquents to “come clean”.

Huntsville police are searching for a brazen duo they said tried to steal hundreds of dollars worth of merchandise from a store and started fighting when confronted.

The two came in one after the other.

One of the suspected crooks was in a light-colored shirt and dark shorts and the other was wearing a Cincinnati Reds shirt and appears to have an arm taped up and the other under his shirt.

According to HPD, this all went down June 21 at the Star Market on Pratt Avenue.

The two men, according to investigators, started collecting laundry pods from inside the store. Cameras capture them passing the registers and when they leave the store without paying, an employee confronts them.

From there, a fight ensues.

After several people nearby go over to calm the commotion, police said both men take off in a silver sedan with the hundreds of dollars worth of unpaid merchandise they allegedly left the store with.

That car they left in has front end damage. If you recognize either of these guys, give police a call.

Authorities still searching for several others in the area.

Local law enforcement is looking for this man, Jordan Carter, who did some damage to a car that wasn’t his.

Lindsey Patterson meanwhile is wanted for possession of fentanyl.

Dallan Crawford is also wanted on a fentanyl charge. However, he is accused of trafficking it into the area.

Samuel Ray Lanier is wanted for allegedly trafficking methamphetamine and Markece Ryans is facing a burglary charge. He is accused of going into a local shipping facility and taking several items.

If you have seen any of these people, just call 53-CRIME. You can also text or email your tips.

