Company researching, developing foods for specialized diets on HudsonAlpha campus

HUNTSVILLE, Ala. (WAFF) - A company dedicated to researching kidney-friendly foods has opened a facility at HudsonAlpha Institue for Biotechnology to build its catalogue of barley-based foods.

Everbloom Health, Incorporated is using its new facility to test and launch food products for people on renal and kidney diets, as well as for the average health-conscious consumer.

“Whole grain barley has a wonderful nutritional profile as well as a great taste and texture,” President and CEO of Everbloom Health, Chris Cummings, said in a statement. “We think it is a good platform for developing new food products that are healthful, with clean labels, and that taste simply amazing.”

The company is releasing their food under the brand name “Burl Barley Granola.”

According to the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention, one in seven Americans are impacted by kidney disease.

