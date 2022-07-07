Athens man charged with manslaughter after hitting pedestrian with vehicle

LIMESTONE COUNTY, Ala. (WAFF) - An Athens man has been charged with manslaughter after hitting a pedestrian on June 27.

Stanley James Colwell, 60, was initially arrested for leaving the scene of an accident, a felony, after hitting a pedestrian with his 1995 Chevrolet C1500 pickup. That pedestrian was Christopher Lee Combs, 24, who was taken to Vanderbilt Hospital in Nashville where he died from his injuries on June 30.

As a result of Combs’ death, investigators with the Alabama Law Enforcement Agency’s Traffic Homicide Investigations Unit charged Colwell with manslaughter on July 5.

