Wednesday Afternoon Forecast

Today-Friday
Today-Friday(Waff 48)
By Abigail Degler
Published: Jul. 6, 2022 at 11:55 AM CDT|Updated: 10 minutes ago
Hot… that’s pretty much the forecast for the foreseeable future.

Excessive Heat Warnings through the rest of the workweek for a chunk of north Alabama. The remaining counties will see a Heat Advisory.

Along with the heat, we will likely see a few isolated to scattered showers and storms through the afternoon periods.

Temperatures this afternoon range in the upper 90s to lower 100s. Be careful outside and practice heat safety. Humidity will be awful as well, but that’s par for the course.

Not much relief outside of rain is expected, even with overnight lows.

Greater chances for rain will move in for the weekend- and we still need it at this point.

Stay safe, Stay hydrated, Stay kind ( check on neighbors and pets )

