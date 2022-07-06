Deals
Financial Minute
Join the TVL Birthday Club
Travel TVL
Become a WAFF Weather Kid
Advertisement

This Elvis style sandwich will have you all shook up

By Anna Mahan
Published: Jul. 6, 2022 at 11:31 AM CDT|Updated: 26 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

HUNTSVILLE, Ala. (TENNESSEE VALLEY LIVING) - Here at TVL, we’re all still obsessed over the new Elvis movie.

If you’re familiar with the King of Rock ‘n Roll, you might have heard rumors of the famous Elvis sandwich. It’s basically a peanut butter and jelly sandwich with bacon. There are different versions of the sandwich floating around the internet, but legend has it, Elvis stopped into the Colorado Mine Company after a show one night where he was served the late night snack.

After that, he was all shook up, and the restaurant became famous for the peanut butter, jelly and bacon sandwich.

The TVL crew decided we had to see what the sandwich was all about.

Click here to subscribe to our newsletter!

Copyright 2022 WAFF. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Courtney Clark and James Adam Ginn
2 people in custody after standoff with police in New Hope
According to Sergeant Rosalind White with HPD, one person has died. Sgt. White said that one...
One person dead in fatal car crash on Drake Ave.
Athens Police Department
13-year-old boy dies in fatal car, bicycle crash in Athens
According to the Cullman County Coroner, Bryce Shane Bradshaw was the man shot.
One dead in fatal Fairview shooting
Kinney was arrested for making terrorist threats.
Florida man arrested for making terrorist threats towards Limestone Co.