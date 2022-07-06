This Elvis style sandwich will have you all shook up

HUNTSVILLE, Ala. (TENNESSEE VALLEY LIVING) - Here at TVL, we’re all still obsessed over the new Elvis movie.

If you’re familiar with the King of Rock ‘n Roll, you might have heard rumors of the famous Elvis sandwich. It’s basically a peanut butter and jelly sandwich with bacon. There are different versions of the sandwich floating around the internet, but legend has it, Elvis stopped into the Colorado Mine Company after a show one night where he was served the late night snack.

After that, he was all shook up, and the restaurant became famous for the peanut butter, jelly and bacon sandwich.

The TVL crew decided we had to see what the sandwich was all about.

