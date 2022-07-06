Some of Guntersville’s finest sweets are at Jonica’s Bakery

GUNTERSVILLE, Ala. (TENNESSEE VALLEY LIVING) - Next time you’re in Guntersville, stop by Jonica’s Bakery for some of the finest sweets the little lake town has to offer.

I’ve tried a fair share of sweets in my lifetime, but the cupcake I had from Jonica’s was one of the best I’ve ever eaten and I can’t help but dream about the next time I’ll get to have another one.

Jonica’s Bakery is located at 1708 Gunter Avenue in Guntersville.

