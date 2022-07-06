Deals
Financial Minute
Join the TVL Birthday Club
Travel TVL
Become a WAFF Weather Kid
Advertisement

Some of Guntersville’s finest sweets are at Jonica’s Bakery

By Anna Mahan
Published: Jul. 6, 2022 at 12:34 PM CDT|Updated: 52 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

GUNTERSVILLE, Ala. (TENNESSEE VALLEY LIVING) - Next time you’re in Guntersville, stop by Jonica’s Bakery for some of the finest sweets the little lake town has to offer.

I’ve tried a fair share of sweets in my lifetime, but the cupcake I had from Jonica’s was one of the best I’ve ever eaten and I can’t help but dream about the next time I’ll get to have another one.

Jonica’s Bakery is located at 1708 Gunter Avenue in Guntersville.

Click here to subscribe to our newsletter!

Copyright 2022 WAFF. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Courtney Clark and James Adam Ginn
2 people in custody after standoff with police in New Hope
According to Sergeant Rosalind White with HPD, one person has died. Sgt. White said that one...
One person dead in fatal car crash on Drake Ave.
Athens Police Department
13-year-old boy dies in fatal car, bicycle crash in Athens
According to the Cullman County Coroner, Bryce Shane Bradshaw was the man shot.
One dead in fatal Fairview shooting
Kinney was arrested for making terrorist threats.
Florida man arrested for making terrorist threats towards Limestone Co.