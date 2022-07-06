Deals
Murder suspect escapes Alabama county’s detention facility

Authorities believe the suspect could be heading to Mississippi, Louisiana or Texas
According to Central Alabama CrimeStoppers, Christina Thurman maneuvered her way over a recreational fence to make her escape before 2:20 a.m. Tuesday. Thurman is wanted by the Choctaw and Lowndes County Sheriff’s Office regarding capital murder and escape.(Source: Central Alabama CrimeStoppers)
By WSFA 12 News Staff
Published: Jul. 6, 2022 at 2:31 PM CDT|Updated: 2 hours ago
LOWNDES COUNTY, Ala. (WSFA) - Lowndes County officials are asking for the public’s help in locating an escaped inmate from the Lowndes County Detention Facility.

According to Central Alabama CrimeStoppers, Christina Thurman maneuvered her way over a recreational fence to make her escape before 2:20 a.m. Tuesday.

Thurman is wanted by the Choctaw and Lowndes County Sheriff’s Office regarding capital murder and escape.

Authorities believe Thurman is heading to Mississippi, Louisiana or Texas.

Thurman was being housed at the Lowndes County Detention Facility pending her trial for capital murder in Choctaw County, according to CrimeStoppers. Court documents state she shot and killed Michael Lockhart Jr. in August 2021.

Anyone with information on Thurman’s whereabouts is asked to call police or CrimeStoppers using the 24-hour tip line at 334-215-STOP (7867) or 1-833-AL1-STOP or download the P3-tips app.

