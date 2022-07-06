Deals
Morgan County Schools installing vape detectors in schools

They are suspending students who are caught with vapes and in some cases, even hitting them with a fine.
By Matthew King
Published: Jul. 6, 2022 at 5:23 PM CDT|Updated: 37 minutes ago
DECATUR, Ala. (WAFF) - Morgan County Schools are hoping to combat the growing problem of vaping in school.

School district leaders said they are trying to combat this in several different ways.

Tracie Turrentine, Superintendent-elect for Morgan County Schools, said the school district is installing vape detectors in the bathrooms.

These detectors act as smoke detectors, scanning the air for chemicals found in handheld vapes. When the chemicals are detected, front office staff will be notified.

Turrentine assured the devices are safe and do not violate privacy.

“Implementing the vape sensors is shown to decrease vaping in schools by monitoring the quality of the air and then detecting dangerous vaping chemicals, so really it is a safety thing for kids,” she said. “The device then sends the notification to our administrators when it goes off.”

Turrentine also mentioned the county will suspend students caught with vapes, and in some cases, students will be given fines.

Copyright 2022 WAFF. All rights reserved.

