Learn how to make fried chicken from Payton’s mom, Amber Walker

By Anna Mahan
Published: Jul. 6, 2022 at 2:01 PM CDT|Updated: 57 minutes ago
HUNTSVILLE, Ala. (TENNESSEE VALLEY LIVING) - Here in the south, we take our food pretty seriously, especially when it comes to fried chicken.

July 6 is National Fried Chicken day and in honor of this fine holiday, Payton’s mom joined TVL to share her favorite fried chicken recipe. Is there really anything better than homemade fried chicken made by someone’s mama from the south? I don’t think so.

Amber’s Fried Chicken Recipe:

  • Begin with Purdue Chicken Breasts, Amber does not use bone-in chicken
  • Soak your chicken breasts in buttermilk overnight
  • Coat chicken breasts in flour
  • Fry chicken in hot oil for 8-10 minutes or until golden brown

