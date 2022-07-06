Launch Lifestyle Magazine celebrates one year, new summer issue

HUNTSVILLE, Ala. (TENNESSEE VALLEY LIVING) - At TVL, we love to keep you in the loop about all the fun things going on around North Alabama. So does our friend, Sara Covington!

Covington is the editor of Launch Magazine, a publication that captures the north Alabama culture and recently celebrated one year of publishing. Payton Walker is sitting down with the editor about what it’s been like to see a dream come to fruition and where the magazine is headed now.

Check out more from Launch at launchlifestylemag.com

