Launch Lifestyle Magazine celebrates one year, new summer issue

By Anna Mahan
Published: Jul. 6, 2022 at 2:34 PM CDT|Updated: 23 minutes ago
HUNTSVILLE, Ala. (TENNESSEE VALLEY LIVING) - At TVL, we love to keep you in the loop about all the fun things going on around North Alabama. So does our friend, Sara Covington!

Covington is the editor of Launch Magazine, a publication that captures the north Alabama culture and recently celebrated one year of publishing. Payton Walker is sitting down with the editor about what it’s been like to see a dream come to fruition and where the magazine is headed now.

Check out more from Launch at launchlifestylemag.com

