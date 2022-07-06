Justice Department, Madison County Schools reach agreement on equal opportunities for Black students

HUNTSVILLE, Ala. (WAFF) - The U.S. Department of Justice and the Madison County School Board have reached a new agreement to provide equal educational opportunities for Black students.

On Wednesday, the Justice Department announced the U.S. District Court-approved consent order requiring Madison County Schools to take action in providing equal access to gifted, talented services, and other academic programs. The consent order also focuses on non-discrimination in student discipline and on the improvement of faculty recruitment and retention.

“It is long past time to deliver on the promises of Brown v. Board of Education for our nation’s students,” said Assistant Attorney General Kristen Clarke of the Justice Department’s Civil Rights Division. “We are committed to ensuring that all students receive the educational opportunities they deserve across the Madison County School District. The Civil Rights Division will continue to fight on behalf of students in school districts that have not yet fulfilled their legal obligation to eliminate racial segregation ‘root and branch.’”

The order addresses findings from the Justice Department’s most recent review of Madison County Schools. Some of these findings include:

Black students faced unnecessary barriers to participating in gifted and advanced programs

Black students were subjected to exclusionary discipline at disparate rates when compared to their white peers

Black high schoolers were more likely than their white peers to be referred for subjective infractions

The school system’s recruitment and hiring processes left several schools without a single Black faculty member

The consent order requires the following from Madison County Schools:

Improve its gifted identification policies, training and practices

Expand access to advanced placement and other advanced curricula

Identify and remove existing barriers for Black students in gifted and advanced programs

Engage a third-party consultant to conduct a comprehensive review of the district’s discipline policies and procedures

Revise the code of conduct

Train staff on classroom behavior management

Collect and review discipline data to identify and address trends and concerns

Review faculty hiring, recruitment and retention practices to identify barriers for diverse applicants, improve recruitment and retention of Black teachers and administrators, and ensure their equitable assignment to schools

Appoint a district-level administrator to oversee the implementation of the agreement and professional development for faculty, staff and administrators

Work with a newly-constituted and diverse Desegregation Advisory Committee

According to the release, the schools system is required to report regularly to the U.S. District Court, the Justice Department and private plaintiffs represented by the NAACP Legal Defense Fund.

Read the full consent order here.

