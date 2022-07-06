Justice Department, Madison County Schools reach agreement on equal opportunities for Black students
Court-Ordered agreement to address equal access to academic programs
HUNTSVILLE, Ala. (WAFF) - The U.S. Department of Justice and the Madison County School Board have reached a new agreement to provide equal educational opportunities for Black students.
On Wednesday, the Justice Department announced the U.S. District Court-approved consent order requiring Madison County Schools to take action in providing equal access to gifted, talented services, and other academic programs. The consent order also focuses on non-discrimination in student discipline and on the improvement of faculty recruitment and retention.
“It is long past time to deliver on the promises of Brown v. Board of Education for our nation’s students,” said Assistant Attorney General Kristen Clarke of the Justice Department’s Civil Rights Division. “We are committed to ensuring that all students receive the educational opportunities they deserve across the Madison County School District. The Civil Rights Division will continue to fight on behalf of students in school districts that have not yet fulfilled their legal obligation to eliminate racial segregation ‘root and branch.’”
The order addresses findings from the Justice Department’s most recent review of Madison County Schools. Some of these findings include:
- Black students faced unnecessary barriers to participating in gifted and advanced programs
- Black students were subjected to exclusionary discipline at disparate rates when compared to their white peers
- Black high schoolers were more likely than their white peers to be referred for subjective infractions
- The school system’s recruitment and hiring processes left several schools without a single Black faculty member
The consent order requires the following from Madison County Schools:
- Improve its gifted identification policies, training and practices
- Expand access to advanced placement and other advanced curricula
- Identify and remove existing barriers for Black students in gifted and advanced programs
- Engage a third-party consultant to conduct a comprehensive review of the district’s discipline policies and procedures
- Revise the code of conduct
- Train staff on classroom behavior management
- Collect and review discipline data to identify and address trends and concerns
- Review faculty hiring, recruitment and retention practices to identify barriers for diverse applicants, improve recruitment and retention of Black teachers and administrators, and ensure their equitable assignment to schools
- Appoint a district-level administrator to oversee the implementation of the agreement and professional development for faculty, staff and administrators
- Work with a newly-constituted and diverse Desegregation Advisory Committee
According to the release, the schools system is required to report regularly to the U.S. District Court, the Justice Department and private plaintiffs represented by the NAACP Legal Defense Fund.
Read the full consent order here.
