Jackson County School Board elects interim superintendent

SCOTTSBORO, Ala. (WAFF) - Dr. Angela Guess is the new interim superintendent of Jackson County Schools as she was chosen by the district’s school board Wednesday morning.

Dr. Guess was previously the board’s vice president. Dr. Guess talked about the importance of the position and why she wanted to be chosen.

“I want this school system to move forward,” Dr. Guess said. “I would really like to see us not miss a beat because I don’t think Mr. Dukes would want us to miss a beat. I’ve been a part of the school system for so long, I was hoping that I could be of help.”

Dr. Guess is stepping into the shoes of the late Kevin Dukes, who sadly passed away last month. Dukes was overseeing a multi-million dollar innovation and career facility before his passing and Dr. Guess has a plan to see his vision through.

“We have recently had the tragedy of losing a superintendent who was much beloved and who was very visionary,” Dr. Guess said. “He had plans for this district and for our students in ways of providing them for more opportunities. My goal is to see his vision carry on and to have those opportunities in the new innovation center we’re working on for our kids.”

Dr. Guess said she doesn’t know how long she will hold the interim position, but she intends to help the school district continue to progress while she is in office.

Copyright 2022 WAFF. All rights reserved.