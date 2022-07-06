‘I love my job!’: Guntersville woman featured in new Chick-Fil-A commercial

GUNTERSVILLE, Ala. (WAFF) - An 82-year-old Hospitality Director at Chick-Fil-A in Guntersville has landed her own commercial.

Carol Beck was recently featured in the restaurant’s employee-highlighting commercial series titled “The Little Things.” Our news partners at the Advertiser-Gleam spoke to Carol along with the owners of the Guntersville location this week.

“I know I’m a little old,” Beck said, “but it’s always nice to get a pat on the back.”

Before Chick-Fil-A, Beck worked at NASA in finance for 23 years. She joined the Chick-Fil-A team in 2006. For years, every single person who has walked in gets premier customer service and attention from her and consistent check-ins the entire time they are in the store.

During one of these encounters, a woman had her kids with her while traveling to see her husband who was training in the Army in Huntsville. Upon seeing that the woman’s hands were full, Beck helped put on the 2-year-old child’s socks and shoes and even carried her to the car.

“I owe all of my achievements to our very best management,” Beck said. “I’ve worked with Ashley, our general manager, since opening the store, and she’s the only one left that’s worked with me the whole time. The owners Bob and Vicki Moore are absolutely wonderful bosses. I could name so many more. I am very fortunate to work with these people. We also have some of the best employees, they’re some of the sweetest people you’ll ever meet.”

Vicki Moore also spoke on Beck’s character, lovingly calling her Ms. Carol.

“She’s truly awesome,” Vicki Moore said. “She was a blessing in the beginning with how many contacts she had in Albertville, she is one of our hardest workers. I’m so proud of the emotional connections she makes with everyone around her.”

“She is such a jewel.”

Beck says what really gives her purpose is the people she meets every day at work and utilizing her position to spread light and love.

“I do this because the four walls at home don’t talk to you; people do,” Beck said. “You know, how much does it cost to just smile? Nothing at all. If I can make a difference in someone’s life, I want to.

“I love my job!”

