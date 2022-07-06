Deals
I-59 traffic transition begins July 7

The project will last about a year and will reconstruct nearly 11 miles from south of Stephens Gap Road to south of Exit 205 (Alabama 68).
The project will last about a year and will reconstruct nearly 11 miles from south of Stephens Gap Road to south of Exit 205 (Alabama 68).
By Charles Montgomery
Published: Jul. 6, 2022 at 5:02 PM CDT|Updated: 59 minutes ago
REECE CITY, Ala. (WAFF) - The Alabama Department of Transportation announced that traffic on Interstate 59 will be transitioned between Reece City and Collinsville beginning July 7.

The project will last about a year and will reconstruct nearly 11 miles from south of Stephens Gap Road to south of Exit 205 (Alabama 68).

The project will cost $44 million and it is expected to be finished in summer 2024.

