I-59 traffic transition begins July 7

REECE CITY, Ala. (WAFF) - The Alabama Department of Transportation announced that traffic on Interstate 59 will be transitioned between Reece City and Collinsville beginning July 7.

The project will last about a year and will reconstruct nearly 11 miles from south of Stephens Gap Road to south of Exit 205 (Alabama 68).

The project will cost $44 million and it is expected to be finished in summer 2024.

Copyright 2022 WAFF. All rights reserved.