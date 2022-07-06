Deals
Huntsville residents invited to join home landscaping challenge

By WAFF 48 Digital Staff
Published: Jul. 6, 2022 at 11:08 AM CDT|Updated: 48 minutes ago
HUNTSVILLE, Ala. (WAFF) - Is your yard ‘A Cut Above?’ The City of Huntsville and Councilman Devyn Keith invite you to participate in the inaugural A Cut Above District One Summer Landscaping Challenge.

“Maintaining a lawn takes a lot of work,” Keith said. “We want to show our gratitude for all who are making D1 shine bright. With summer underway, there’s no better time to showcase our neighborhoods while also introducing a little friendly competition between residents.”

The front-yard challenge launches today and concludes on August 6.

Residents of District One can compete for up to three titles:

  • Best Landscaping
  • Most Captivating Floral Display
  • Best Curb Appeal

Click here to enter the ‘A Cut Above’ challenge.

Winners will also receive a complimentary yard sign designating their award.

“We are excited to kick off this first-time competition and hope it becomes a tradition each summer in D1,” Keith said. “Whether you’re already maintaining your yard or want to get started, this is a great opportunity to get outside and inspire positive change in your community.”

