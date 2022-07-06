Deals
Huntsville Hospital for Women & Children kicks off Christmas in July toy drive

Huntsville Hospital for Women & Children
Huntsville Hospital for Women & Children
By WAFF 48 Digital Staff
Published: Jul. 6, 2022 at 10:48 AM CDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
HUNTSVILLE, Ala. (WAFF) - Huntsville Hospital for Women & Children needs help gathering toys for pediatric patients.

The Christmas in July online toy drive is open until the end of July. See a list of suggested items below:

Christmas in July Toy Drive
Christmas in July Toy Drive(Huntsville Hospital for Women & Children)

Shop the online wish list and purchase items by clicking here.

Items will be shipped directly to the hospital.

