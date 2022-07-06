Deals
#GoPlayHSV: Ways to get outside and play this month

By Anna Mahan
Published: Jul. 6, 2022 at 4:38 PM CDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
HUNTSVILLE, Ala. (TENNESSEE VALLEY LIVING) - It’s crazy to believe we’re halfway through summer already, but there are still plenty of fun things kicking off for the whole family to enjoy!

July is Parks and Recreation Month and the department wants to help everyone find ways to get outside. #GoPlayHSV is a special way to get outdoors and celebrate all the fun things Huntsville has to offer. Throughout July, there are additional events to get everyone outside and involved!

Special events:

  • Community Chalk Art Festival – Friday, July 15, 5:30 p.m.: Occurring in Big Spring Park in tandem with Downtown Huntsville Inc.’s food truck rally, residents can grab dinner and enjoy live music while creating their own chalk art masterpiece near the Huntsville Museum of Art.
  • Rec and Read Day – Tuesday, July 19, 9-10:30 a.m.: Children of all ages are encouraged to visit the Dr. Robert Shurney Legacy Center at 3011 Sparkman Drive NW to enjoy interactive storytelling from Huntsville-Madison County Public Library staff. Kids can also cool off with free ice pops, water play and Science, Technology, Engineering and Mathematics (STEM) activities.
  • Concert on the Green – Saturday, July 30, 5 p.m.: Parks and Rec Month will wrap up with live music and more at S.R. Butler Green, located at Campus 805. The music will begin at 6 p.m.

Other events include an artist symposium, family movie night and a male mentorship event at Top Golf.

More information and a full list of events can be found at Huntsvilleal.gov/parksandrec.

