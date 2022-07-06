Excessive Heat Warning through Friday

We will start off our Wednesday morning very humid with warm temperatures in the middle 70s, some areas of spotty fog will be possible in areas that saw rainfall last night.

An EXCESSIVE HEAT WARNING is in effect through 7:00 PM Friday for dangerous heat indices climbing over 110 degrees at times. Other counties have a HEAT ADVISORY through 7:00 PM Friday. Heat safety will be very important for the rest of the week. Please stay hydrated and take plenty of breaks from being outside. Heat related illness with be possible over this long and hot stretch of weather.

Today will be mostly sunny with a light south wind, highs will reach the upper 90s to lower 100s during the afternoon with high humidity. Like we have seen the past few days, storms will develop into the afternoon and evening and will bring the threat of locally heavy rainfall, gusty winds and frequent lightning. Skies will go from mostly cloudy to mainly clear overnight into Thursday with lows staying warm again in the middle 70s. Thursday and Friday will be identical days with more potentially dangerous heat and humidity.

A cold front will move through on Saturday bringing better chances of rainfall and thunderstorms, some storms could be stronger in nature. This is probably our best chance of seeing some fairly widespread coverage of storms and we sure can use the rainfall as most of the Tennessee Valley is abnormally dry or in moderate drought. Temps will “cool” a bit for Sunday into next work week.

Copyright 2022 WAFF. All rights reserved.