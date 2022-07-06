Decatur Police arrest man for allegedly firing gun into an 11th Avenue home

DECATUR, Ala. (WAFF) - A Decatur man was arrested on Tuesday for allegedly shooting a gun into a home on 11th Avenue SW.

According to the Decatur Police Department, officers responded to a reported gunshot at an 11th Avenue home on June 29. Officers met with a victim who discovered the house had recently been struck by gunfire. Investigators identified Samuel Leonard Dobbins II, age 60, as a suspect during the investigation.

On July 5, Dobbins was arrested on the charge of discharging a firearm into an occupied building.

He was booked into the Morgan County Jail in lieu of a cash bond set at $30,000.

