Decatur Police arrest man for allegedly firing gun into an 11th Avenue home
Published: Jul. 6, 2022 at 12:43 PM CDT|Updated: 42 minutes ago
DECATUR, Ala. (WAFF) - A Decatur man was arrested on Tuesday for allegedly shooting a gun into a home on 11th Avenue SW.
According to the Decatur Police Department, officers responded to a reported gunshot at an 11th Avenue home on June 29. Officers met with a victim who discovered the house had recently been struck by gunfire. Investigators identified Samuel Leonard Dobbins II, age 60, as a suspect during the investigation.
On July 5, Dobbins was arrested on the charge of discharging a firearm into an occupied building.
He was booked into the Morgan County Jail in lieu of a cash bond set at $30,000.
