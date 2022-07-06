Deals
Biden tells Brittney Griner’s wife he’s working to get her home

FILE - WNBA star and two-time Olympic gold medalist Brittney Griner is escorted to a courtroom...
FILE - WNBA star and two-time Olympic gold medalist Brittney Griner is escorted to a courtroom for a hearing, in Khimki just outside Moscow, Russia, Monday, June 27, 2022.(AP Photo/Alexander Zemlianichenko)
By The Associated Press
Published: Jul. 6, 2022 at 11:55 AM CDT|Updated: 8 minutes ago
WASHINGTON (AP) — President Joe Biden has called the wife of WNBA player Brittney Griner, who is detained in Russia, and has pledged that he is working to win her release as soon as possible, the White House said Wednesday.

Biden’s conversation with Griner’s wife, Cherelle Griner, comes after Brittney Griner wrote Biden a letter on Monday. In the letter, Brittney Griner told the president she feared she would spend forever in a Russian jail. She has been detained for four months.

The WNBA star is currently on trial in Russia, accused of possessing vape cartridges containing cannabis oil.

