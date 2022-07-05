Wine and dine at 412 Public House

CULLMAN, Ala. (TENNESSEE VALLEY LIVING) - When it comes to a nice dinner out on the town, this Cullman gastropub is a favorite of both the locals and out-of-towners.

412 Public House is known for a menu featuring everything from juicy burgers to the finest seafood and desserts. Grab a handcrafted cocktail at the bar with many local and imported options that will have you wanting to enjoy the atmosphere all night long.

412 Public House is located at 12 2nd Ave SE in Cullman.

