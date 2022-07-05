Warm and Muggy This Tuesday Morning...Heat Advisory This Afternoon

Another warm and muggy start this morning with temperatures currently sitting in the upper 70s and dewpoints in the mid 70s…yuck! Not much better news as far as heat and humidity goes heading into the rest of the day. Expect afternoon highs to be soaring into the mid and upper 90s with feels like temperatures anywhere between 105-110 degrees. A Heat Advisory will take effect across much of the Tennessee Valley by noon until 7 pm due to dangerous heat conditions, so please stay hydrated and limit your time outdoors. If you must be outdoors for any reason, it is important to take frequent breaks to prevent heat-related illnesses. We do have a chance for isolated to scattered showers and storms by the afternoon and evening hours, which could bring some brief relief from the heat for a few locations, but it is looking slim to none. Most of this activity will be coming to an end around sunset with yet again another warm and muggy night in store. Overnight lows will be dipping back into the mid 70s.

Get ready for more days of excessive heat throughout the rest of the work week with highs possibly reaching the triple-digit mark in the next upcoming days. Heat indices could even be exceeding 110 degrees, so a Heat Advisory will be extended across the region through Thursday. Shower and storm chances each day this week will likely remain hit and miss.

By the weekend, we’ll be tracking a cold front approaching the region that could bring some significant relief from the heat and better rain chances for the area. We’ll continue to finetune the forecast as confidence increases the next upcoming days.

Copyright 2022 WAFF. All rights reserved.