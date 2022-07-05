Deals
Financial Minute
Join the TVL Birthday Club
Travel TVL
Become a WAFF Weather Kid
Advertisement

Vandals paint swastikas on Ukrainian flag at Florida home, police say

Vandals spray-painted swastikas on a garage door and on a Ukrainian flag at a Fort Lauderdale...
Vandals spray-painted swastikas on a garage door and on a Ukrainian flag at a Fort Lauderdale home.(WSVN via CNN Newsource)
By CNN staff
Published: Jul. 5, 2022 at 3:59 PM CDT|Updated: 2 hours ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

FORT LAUDERDALE, Fla. (CNN) – Police are looking for vandals who targeted a Ukrainian flag outside of a Florida home.

A group spray-painted swastikas on a garage door and on a Ukrainian flag at a Fort Lauderdale home. Slurs were also written across the garage door.

The homeowner displayed the flag that reads, “I stand with Ukraine.”

Local children reportedly gave police a good description of the vandals.

Fort Lauderdale police say they are investigating.

Copyright 2022 CNN Newsource. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Kinney was arrested for making terrorist threats.
Florida man arrested for making terrorist threats towards Limestone Co.
The Nick Risner act is one of 63 new laws that went into effect in Alabama Friday.
63 new Alabama laws went into effect July 1st
A small child was reportedly shot at a residence on Seminole Drive.
Four-year-old boy shot, killed on Seminole Drive in Huntsville
(File)
Russellville teen dead after two-vehicle crash
Carroll was arrested and charged with, reckless endangerment, attempting to elude police, drug...
Kentucky residents arrested in Priceville for drug trafficking

Latest News

LOCAL NEWS LIVE: Police give update on Highland Park shooting
A security officer walks past the front of the Jackson Women's Health Organization clinic in...
Judge won’t block law banning most Mississippi abortions
According to the Cullman County Coroner, Bryce Shane Bradshaw was the man shot.
One dead in fatal Fairview shooting
WNBA star and two-time Olympic gold medalist Brittney Griner is escorted to a courtroom for a...
White House: Biden has read Griner letter pleading for help
A famous Ukrainian paramedic who was captured by Russian forces months ago is finally free.
Freed Ukrainian paramedic recounts treatment in Russian prison