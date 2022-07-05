Deals
Financial Minute
Join the TVL Birthday Club
Travel TVL
Become a WAFF Weather Kid
Advertisement

Tenn. judges nix Jewish couple’s suit alleging adoption bias

(KTVF)
By JONATHAN MATTISE
Published: Jul. 5, 2022 at 3:25 PM CDT|Updated: 39 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

NASHVILLE, Tenn. (AP) — Tennessee judges have dismissed a lawsuit filed by a couple who alleged that a state-sponsored Christian adoption agency refused to help them because they are Jewish.

The lawsuit challenged a 2020 state law that installed legal protections for private adoption agencies to reject state-funded placement of children to parents based on religious beliefs.

The challenge by Elizabeth and Gabriel Rutan-Ram said Holston United Methodist Home for Children in Greeneville barred them from taking state-mandated foster-parent training and denied a home-study certification while they attempted to adopt a child last year.

The panel’s 2-1 decision last week centered on legal standing, including that the couple has since fostered a child. An appeal is expected.

Most Read

Kinney was arrested for making terrorist threats.
Florida man arrested for making terrorist threats towards Limestone Co.
The Nick Risner act is one of 63 new laws that went into effect in Alabama Friday.
63 new Alabama laws went into effect July 1st
A small child was reportedly shot at a residence on Seminole Drive.
Four-year-old boy shot, killed on Seminole Drive in Huntsville
(File)
Russellville teen dead after two-vehicle crash
Carroll was arrested and charged with, reckless endangerment, attempting to elude police, drug...
Kentucky residents arrested in Priceville for drug trafficking

Latest News

Alabama is using the U.S. Supreme Court decision on abortion to argue that the state should...
Alabama cites abortion ruling in transgender medication case
Mississippi new laws: Tax cut, teacher pay raise, state song
Tennessee State Capitol
Court lets Tennessee 6-week abortion ban take effect
Rausch to continue leading Tennessee Bureau of Investigation