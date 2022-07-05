SWAT team responding to barricade situation in New Hope

NEW HOPE, Ala. (WAFF) - There is a heavy police presence at a mobile home area in New Hope as multiple people are barricaded inside a home.

According to the Madison County Sheriff’s Office, SWAT team members have been called to the area. It is asked that the public avoid the area at this time.

At least one of the people barricaded in the home has one or more active felony warrants.

This story will be updated once further information is released.

