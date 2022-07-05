Summer charcuterie ideas with The Occasional Chef

HUNTSVILLE, Ala. (TENNESSEE VALLEY LIVING) - Whether you’ve got a fun event coming up or you’re curling up on the couch for a night in, charcuterie boards are always a fun favorite to snack on.

The Occasional Chef in Huntsville is known for incredible charcuterie boards and was recently recognized as Huntsville’s Best Charcuterie. Casey Jones is the creator behind it all and is showing TVL some of her favorite additions to snack on during the summer months.

To get more fun inspiration or even a board from The Occasional Chef, follow along on Instagram and Facebook.

