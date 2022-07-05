Deals
“The Streets of the Rocket City” bring readers into the life local law enforcement

By Anna Mahan
Published: Jul. 5, 2022 at 12:44 PM CDT|Updated: 15 minutes ago
HUNTSVILLE, Ala. (TENNESSEE VALLEY LIVING) - Our local law enforcement agencies face harsh realities every day. When we got to bed at night, many of us aren’t worried about what’s going on outside the comfort of our own home. But police officers and investigators are hard at work.

Harold Hutchison retired from the Huntsville Police Officer after nearly 30 years in the service. He’s done everything from SWAT to Bomb Squad, and he’s opening up more about his experiences in a new book, “The Streets of the Rocket City.”

Learn more and grab a copy of the book here.

