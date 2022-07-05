Deals
Payton Walker enters Altered Reality

By Anna Mahan
Published: Jul. 5, 2022 at 2:08 PM CDT|Updated: 22 minutes ago
MADISON, Ala. (TENNESSEE VALLEY LIVING) - Virtual Reality is quickly taking over the game world.

If you’re not as familiar with the latest gaming technology, virtual reality games put the player in another world that looks completely real but is all computer generated. A headset is required and quickly takes you into another world of fighting bad guys or walking a plank. Although it’s all virtual, the technology makes it feel like you are really in the game.

Payton Walker entered the virtual world herself when she visited Altered Reality Arcade and Game Center in Madison. Learn more and check it or for yourself at youralteredreality.com.

