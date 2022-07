FAIRVIEW, Ala. (WAFF) - A 34-year-old man was pronounced dead after a shooting in Fairview on Tuesday morning.

According to the Cullman County Coroner, Bryce Shane Bradshaw was the man shot and killed.

At this time, the Cullman County Sheriff’s Office is investigating the incident. This story will be updated when further information is released.

