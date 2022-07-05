Deals
Financial Minute
Join the TVL Birthday Club
Travel TVL
Become a WAFF Weather Kid
Advertisement

Montgomery family judge nominee facing ballot controversy

Sebrina Martin is running for Montgomery County family court judge.
Sebrina Martin is running for Montgomery County family court judge.(Source: Sebrina Martin campaign Facebook page)
By Erin Davis
Published: Jul. 5, 2022 at 4:43 PM CDT|Updated: 47 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

MONTGOMERY, Ala. (WSFA) - After allegations of child abuse by the Democratic nominee for a Montgomery family court judge surfaced, the Alabama Democratic Party has finally responded to the candidate and a group of lawyers who are concerned about more than the alleged abuse.

The allegations surround family law attorney Sebrina Martin. She currently has two adopted children, and that’s one of the things a letter from the group of lawyers asks the Democratic Party and other leaders to investigate.

They list four main concerns as to why:

  1. “Martin intentionally falsified her Statement of Economic Interest with the Alabama Ethics Commission form by stating she had no adult children.”
    1. Martin has nine children, four of whom are adults.
  2. “Martin violated portions of the Alabama Rules of Professional Responsibility by engaging in conduct involving dishonesty, fraud, deceit, and misrepresentation.”
  3. “Martin violated the Fair Campaign Practices Act.” By distributing misleading campaign material that could have people think Martin was already a Circuit Judge.
  4. Martin and her campaign distributed misleading sample ballots.

Two days after the letter was addressed, Martin posted a video on Facebook addressing the child abuse allegations and her divorce case.

“You don’t know what it’s like to go through a divorce until you go through a divorce. You don’t know what it’s like to adopt a child until you adopt one. And you don’t know what it’s like to go through losing custody of a child until you lose one,” Martin said in the video.

The Democratic Party issued a show-cause order last Friday to give Martin a chance to make her case to determine if she will be disqualified from the race. They did not respond to requests for comment.

Martin told WSFA 12 News she needs to confer with her team before deciding whether to submit anything for that hearing, which she has until this Friday to do.

Copyright 2022 WSFA 12 News. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Kinney was arrested for making terrorist threats.
Florida man arrested for making terrorist threats towards Limestone Co.
The Nick Risner act is one of 63 new laws that went into effect in Alabama Friday.
63 new Alabama laws went into effect July 1st
A small child was reportedly shot at a residence on Seminole Drive.
Four-year-old boy shot, killed on Seminole Drive in Huntsville
(File)
Russellville teen dead after two-vehicle crash
Carroll was arrested and charged with, reckless endangerment, attempting to elude police, drug...
Kentucky residents arrested in Priceville for drug trafficking

Latest News

Protesters gather outside the Supreme Court in Washington, Friday, June 24, 2022. The Supreme...
Some US clinics stop doing abortions as ruling takes hold
New shipping law sets sail, aims to ease inflation and optimize U.S. supply chains
New shipping law sets sail, aims to ease inflation and optimize U.S. supply chains
Dale Strong wins republican nomination for 5th House District.
Commission Chairman Dale Strong wins Alabama’s 5th Congressional District GOP runoff
Dale Strong takes runoff for Alabama 5th District
Dale Strong takes runoff for Alabama 5th District
State Rep. Wes Allen won the Republican runoff in Alabama's secretary of state race.
Allen defeats Zeigler in GOP secretary of state runoff