Judge set to hear challenge of Mississippi abortion law
A judge is considering a lawsuit filed by Mississippi’s only abortion clinic, which is trying to remain open by blocking a law that would ban most abortions in the state.
Published: Jul. 5, 2022 at 8:59 AM CDT|Updated: 54 minutes ago
JACKSON, Miss. (AP) — A judge is considering a lawsuit filed by Mississippi’s only abortion clinic, which is trying to remain open by blocking a law that would ban most abortions in the state.
The Jackson Women’s Health Organization sought a temporary restraining order that would allow it to remain open, at least while the lawsuit remains in court.
A hearing was set for Tuesday.
A law to restrict abortions in Mississippi is set to take effect on Thursday.
The closely watched lawsuit is part of a flurry of activity that has occurred nationwide since the Supreme Court ruled.