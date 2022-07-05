Independence Day fireworks can trigger some veterans with PTSD

HUNTSVILLE, Ala. (WAFF) - The Fourth of July is a time spent with family and celebration, but for military veterans suffering from PTSD, the holiday can be a challenge.

Army veteran, Clyde Johnson served in Iraq and Afghanistan. He said even when he knows fireworks are going off, he can’t help but flinch. Johnson said the sounds are very similar to war.

“The noise is going to make us jump no matter what,” Johnson said. “Even if we are watching it. Even though you are just watching it go up and think that’s pretty all of a sudden, that quick boom is going to make you jump. I don’t think there is really any way to make you prepare for it other than just knowing it is a holiday and you know it is going to go off.”

Keep veteran neighbors in mind when and if you shoot off fireworks.

