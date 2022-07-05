Increase in law enforcement presence at Spirit of America following string of gun violence

DECATUR, Ala. (WAFF) - The Fourth of July is a time of celebration, but sometimes tragedy strikes.

Spokesperson for the Morgan County Sheriff’s Office, Mike Swafford, said around 60 law enforcement officers assisted The Spirit of America Festival at Point Mallard.

“The world continues to change, and we know there were incidences in other places so security is a big part of this event,” Swafford said.

Swafford said the greatest challenge agencies faced was with parking and the big crowd.

“Everyone wants to get here just in time for the fireworks,” Swafford said.

Firefighter and EMT, Charles Parham, said on a hot July day, fireworks and heat exhaustion can raise concerns.

“It’s about fire safety for us primarily with a firework show,” Parham said. “Over 90% of the job is going to be EMS,” said Parham.

Regardless of everything else going on in the world, Swafford said citizens should feel confident in law enforcement here.

“The world continues to remind us we have to continue to be cautious, diligent and ready,” Swafford said.

