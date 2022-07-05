Deals
Huntsville Police investigating overnight shooting on Love Drive

WAFF's Jasmyn Cornell reporting
By Jasmyn Cornell
Published: Jul. 5, 2022 at 6:07 AM CDT|Updated: 38 minutes ago
HUNTSVILLE, Ala. (WAFF) - Two people are recovering after a late-night shooting in Huntsville.

According to Sgt. Gerald Gambino with Huntsville Police, officers responded to reports of gunfire on Love Avenue around 11:30 p.m. on Monday. Sgt. Gambino said an unknown group reportedly fired shots at another group in the area. The second group allegedly returned fire.

Two men were struck in the leg and suffered non-life-threatening injuries. Both were transported to Hunstville Hospital for treatment.

No arrests have been made as officers with Huntsville Police continue to investigate the incident.

