Huntsville Police investigating overnight shooting on Love Drive

HUNTSVILLE, Ala. (WAFF) - Two people are recovering after a late-night shooting in Huntsville.

According to Sgt. Gerald Gambino with Huntsville Police, officers responded to reports of gunfire on Love Avenue around 11:30 p.m. on Monday. Sgt. Gambino said an unknown group reportedly fired shots at another group in the area. The second group allegedly returned fire.

Two men were struck in the leg and suffered non-life-threatening injuries. Both were transported to Hunstville Hospital for treatment.

No arrests have been made as officers with Huntsville Police continue to investigate the incident.

WAFF's Jasmyn Cornell reporting

