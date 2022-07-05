Deals
Huntsville Hospital adds Lincoln County, TN offerings to Health System

Huntsville Hospital
By WAFF 48 Digital Staff
Published: Jul. 5, 2022 at 12:02 PM CDT|Updated: 55 minutes ago
HUNTSVILLE, Ala. (WAFF) - Multiple medical providers in Lincoln County, TN, are under new management.

According to Huntsville Hospital Health System, the Lincoln Health System has been integrated into the HHS organization.

On July 1, Huntsville Hospital Health System assumed operational control for all facilities of the Fayetteville, Tennessee-based Lincoln Health System. The 40-year operational lease includes Lincoln Medical Center, Donalson Care Center, Patrick Rehab-Wellness Center, Lincoln Medical Home Health and Hospice and LMC Ambulance Service.

“We look forward to a long and successful relationship with the Huntsville Hospital Health System, and are excited for our community to benefit from it,” said Mary Beth Seals, President of Lincoln Health System.  “The Huntsville system has helped many North Alabama hospitals progress and thrive through their partnerships.  We are happy to be the latest group to be integrated into the organization.”

Jeff Samz, CEO of the Huntsville Hospital Health System, compared the deal to ones similarly made with Athens-Limestone Hospital, Decatur Morgan Hospital, Marshall Medical Centers, Helen Keller Hospital and Highlands Medical Center.

“We welcome Lincoln Health System to our Health System. Our relationship with Lincoln Health System goes back many years, and we look forward to working with their team as we serve our respective patients and communities,” said Samz.

