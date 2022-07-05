Former UAB student-athlete granted new trial; verdict vacated in UAB student’s murder

BIRMINGHAM, Ala. (WBRC) - A former UAB student-athlete was granted a new trial following a judge’s ruling of juror misconduct in the original trial.

Carlos Londarrius Stephens, of Alabaster, is accused of shooting and killing 20-year-old UAB student Destiny Washington with a pistol in December 2020.

Stephens was found guilty in his original trial, but that verdict and sentence were vacated, according to court records and an order filed on July 5, 2022.

Stephens’ attorneys filed a motion to dismiss following their assertion of juror misconduct. Judge Kechia Davis stated in court records a juror testified he researched legal definitions online. A female juror testified that information was shared with her, according to court records.

The court record states, “The Court is convinced that justice and fairness in a case of this magnitude warrants a new trial.”

The next court appearance will be a Status Hearing on August 29, 2022, at 9:00 a.m.

Destiny Washington (Natasha Brown)

Washington was shot inside a vehicle in the parking lot at the Hill University Center located on the campus of UAB.

It’s believed Washington was meeting Stephens to sell some earbuds.

