Deals
Financial Minute
Join the TVL Birthday Club
Travel TVL
Become a WAFF Weather Kid
Advertisement

First Alert Forecast

Heat Advisory for all areas through Friday evening. Expect the heat index to reach 100 by 10am each morning and peak around 110 in the afternoon hours. Stay hydrated and take frequent breaks if working outdoors. Afternoon highs will be in the middle to upper 90 with some areas having a chance of seeing 100 degrees for the actual high. Any storms that develop will be capable of frequent lightning, torrential rain and strong gusty winds. Storm chances will increase in coverage ahead of a weak frontal boundary Saturday afternoon.
10 Day Forecast
10 Day Forecast(None)
By Brad Travis
Published: Jul. 5, 2022 at 3:53 PM CDT|Updated: 10 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

HUNTSVILLE, Ala. (WAFF) -

Copyright 2022 WAFF. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Kinney was arrested for making terrorist threats.
Florida man arrested for making terrorist threats towards Limestone Co.
The Nick Risner act is one of 63 new laws that went into effect in Alabama Friday.
63 new Alabama laws went into effect July 1st
A small child was reportedly shot at a residence on Seminole Drive.
Four-year-old boy shot, killed on Seminole Drive in Huntsville
(File)
Russellville teen dead after two-vehicle crash
Carroll was arrested and charged with, reckless endangerment, attempting to elude police, drug...
Kentucky residents arrested in Priceville for drug trafficking

Latest News

WAFF AM 5:00-5:30am – Syncbak
WAFF's Tuesday morning forecast
First Alert Weather
Warm, muggy morning with heat advisory this afternoon
WAFF AM 6:00-6:30pm – Syncbak
WAFF 10 p.m. Monday weather forecast
WAFF 5 p.m. Monday weather forecast
WAFF 5 p.m. Monday weather forecast