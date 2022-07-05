First Alert Forecast Heat Advisory for all areas through Friday evening. Expect the heat index to reach 100 by 10am each morning and peak around 110 in the afternoon hours. Stay hydrated and take frequent breaks if working outdoors. Afternoon highs will be in the middle to upper 90 with some areas having a chance of seeing 100 degrees for the actual high. Any storms that develop will be capable of frequent lightning, torrential rain and strong gusty winds. Storm chances will increase in coverage ahead of a weak frontal boundary Saturday afternoon.

10 Day Forecast (None)