Festivities at Point Mallard for Fourth of July

By Marisa Gjuraj
Published: Jul. 4, 2022 at 7:52 PM CDT|Updated: 7 minutes ago
DECATUR, Ala. (WAFF) - Kiwanis of Decatur held the annual Spirit of America event on Independence Day and for the first time it was at Point Mallard.

There were fun activities for adults and children as there were inflatables, local vendors and food trucks. All of the money raised was collected by Kiwanis and donated to a new children’s project in Decatur.

President of Kiwanis club of Decatur said Kiwanis specifically wanted to be a part of the kids activities, since it is all about giving back and supporting kids in the community.

“We are partnering with several different agencies that will support children, we’ve got an upcoming project in Decatur that’s in the works called Turtle Bridge,” Charlotte said. “There is going to be a kids playground and Kiwanis will be a sponsor or a partner with that project.”

There were more deputies at the event than last year as this is an overall precaution that the Morgan County Sheriff’s Office is taking to keep the community safe.

