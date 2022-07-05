Deals
Alabama State mourns death of football player

In a statement, the University President says Harris died of natural causes
By Charles Montgomery
Published: Jul. 5, 2022 at 3:54 PM CDT|Updated: 8 minutes ago
MONTGOMERY, Ala. (WAFF) - According to our news partner at the Decatur Daily, a former Austin High School football player was found dead in his dorm room on Sunday.

Awysum Harris was on the Alabama State football team for two years. Alabama State President Quinton Ross Jr. said Harris’ death looked to be of natural causes.

“Awysum was an outstanding young man who made a great impact on Austin football, Austin High School and the Decatur community,” President Ross said on social media. “He was loved by all who knew him and will be truly missed,” Austin head coach Jeremy Perkins said. “Our thoughts and prayers are with Awysum’s mother, Sharay, brother, Asa (Martin) along with the entire family.”

Austin High School football coach Jeremy Perkins released the following statement:

“Awysum was an outstanding young man who made a great impact on Austin Football, Austin High School, and the Decatur community. He was loved by all who knew him and will be truly missed. Although it is heartbreaking and tragic to lose such a great young man with so much potential, I was blessed tremendously by the time I got to spend with him at AHS. He will forever be an Austin Black Bear. Our thoughts and prayers are with Awysum’s mom Sharay and brother Asa along with the entire family.”

In 2019, Harris was selected as a second team Class 7A All-State member. Harris led Austin High School football with 105 tackles, 14 tackles for loss, three sacks and three interceptions.

