Deals
Financial Minute
Join the TVL Birthday Club
Travel TVL
Become a WAFF Weather Kid
Advertisement

8 hurt, some critically, in July 4 Minneapolis park shooting

FILE - Minneapolis Park Police say there was no formal July Fourth event or fireworks at the...
FILE - Minneapolis Park Police say there was no formal July Fourth event or fireworks at the park, but that people had gathered there to celebrate the holiday.(Gray News, file)
By The Associated Press
Published: Jul. 5, 2022 at 9:46 AM CDT|Updated: 7 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

MINNEAPOLIS (AP) — Eight people were wounded, some critically, in a shooting in a Minneapolis park during unofficial Fourth of July celebrations.

Police say the shooting took place about 11:30 p.m. Monday at Boom Island Park.

Kaayla Laanaee says she and others were watching people light fireworks when she heard a series of gunshots.

First responders converged on the park and police began investigating. Minneapolis Park Police say there was no formal July Fourth event or fireworks at the park, but that people had gathered there to celebrate the holiday.

Police say no one is in custody. Authorities have not released details about the eight who were taken to hospitals.

Copyright 2022 The Associated Press. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Kinney was arrested for making terrorist threats.
Florida man arrested for making terrorist threats towards Limestone Co.
The Nick Risner act is one of 63 new laws that went into effect in Alabama Friday.
63 new Alabama laws went into effect July 1st
A small child was reportedly shot at a residence on Seminole Drive.
Four-year-old boy shot, killed on Seminole Drive in Huntsville
(File)
Russellville teen dead after two-vehicle crash
Carroll was arrested and charged with, reckless endangerment, attempting to elude police, drug...
Kentucky residents arrested in Priceville for drug trafficking

Latest News

“The Police Department and I commend Mr. Evans’s bravery and selflessness he displayed by...
Teen saves 3 girls, officer from drowning after vehicle sinks in river
A security officer walks past the front of the Jackson Women's Health Organization clinic in...
Judge set to hear challenge of Mississippi abortion law
A Lake Forest, Ill., police officer walks down Central Ave in Highland Park, Ill., on Monday,...
July 4 parade shooting leaves 6 dead, 30 hurt; man detained
This image released on Sunday, July 3, 2022, by the Italian National Alpine and Cave Rescue...
Body parts, gear found on Italian glacier after avalanche