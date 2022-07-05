Deals
2 people in custody after standoff with police in New Hope

Police and SWAT used, “energetic breaching” techniques on doors with tear gas. Once these...
Police and SWAT used, “energetic breaching” techniques on doors with tear gas. Once these techniques were deployed, the people came out.(WAFF)
By Charles Montgomery
Published: Jul. 5, 2022 at 5:45 PM CDT|Updated: 3 hours ago
NEW HOPE, Ala. (WAFF) - Two people are in custody after barricading themselves in a mobile home in New Hope on Tuesday.

According to the Madison County Sheriff’s Office, SWAT team members were called to the area. There were four total people in the home when police attempted to make contact.

Police and SWAT used, “energetic breaching” techniques on doors with tear gas. Once these techniques were deployed, the people came out.

The standoff lasted around two hours and o injuries were reported for the suspects or law enforcement. The people arrested are being taken to the Madison County Jail.

